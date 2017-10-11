Analyzing Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) & Its Rivals

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ: AMOT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Testing & Measuring Equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Allied Motion Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Allied Motion Technologies Inc. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Allied Motion Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Motion Technologies Competitors 48 394 498 9 2.49

As a group, “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies have a potential downside of 20.31%. Given Allied Motion Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Motion Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Allied Motion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Allied Motion Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Motion Technologies has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Motion Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Motion Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies $238.07 million $26.26 million 30.80 Allied Motion Technologies Competitors $481.50 million $95.49 million -2.80

Allied Motion Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Motion Technologies. Allied Motion Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Motion Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies 3.41% 10.65% 4.45% Allied Motion Technologies Competitors -4.90% 2.01% -0.80%

Dividends

Allied Motion Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Allied Motion Technologies pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Testing & Measuring Equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.6% and pay out 21.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Allied Motion Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a range of industries. The Company serves various markets, including vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, electronics and industrial. It focuses on motion control applications. It is engaged in developing electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. It operates in the design and manufacture of motion control products, marketed to original equipment manufacturers and end users segment. Its products are used in the handling, inspection, and testing of components and final products, such as printers, tunable lasers and spectrum analyzers for the fiber optic industry, and test and processing equipment for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products are used in a range of medical, industrial and commercial aviation applications, such as dialysis equipment, industrial ink jet printers and cash dispensers.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.