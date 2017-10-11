Analysts Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI) Price Target at $21.50

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) traded down 0.53% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. 48,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $478.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, major shareholder Stone Point Capital Llc sold 3,109,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $51,300,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 333,588 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients.

