AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Trading Down 5.7%

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) shares fell 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.35 and last traded at $42.50. 567,948 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 524,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services Inc alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.45.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.79 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 26.83%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post $3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $317,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/amn-healthcare-services-inc-amn-trading-down-5-7.html.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services at acute and sub-acute care hospitals and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include nurse and allied solutions, locum tenens solutions and other workforce solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.