Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMICUS THERAPEUTICS is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral therapeutics known as pharmacological chaperones for the treatment of a range of human genetic diseases. Pharmacological chaperone technology involves the use of small molecules that selectively bind to and stabilize proteins in cells, leading to improved protein folding and trafficking, and increased activity. Amicus is initially targeting lysosomal storage disorders, which are severe, chronic genetic diseases with unmet medical needs. Amicus has completed Phase 2 clinical trials of Amigal(TM) for the treatment of Fabry disease and is conducting Phase 2 clinical trials of Plicera(TM) for the treatment of Gaucher disease. “

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ FOLD) traded down 0.21% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,590 shares. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $16.60. The company’s market capitalization is $2.38 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.25% and a negative net margin of 1,279.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post ($1.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $18,375,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,762,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 358.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,341,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,128,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,039 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $21,394,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,210,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of a set of treatments for patients living with devastating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product, migalastat HCl is a small molecule that can be used as a monotherapy and in combination with enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) for Fabry disease.

