Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (MNST)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1,887.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,560,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,459,000 after buying an additional 20,475,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 297.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,300,000 after buying an additional 1,350,700 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6,737.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 877,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,660,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,108,000 after buying an additional 799,703 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 186.2% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,175,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,393,000 after buying an additional 764,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) traded up 0.61% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.70. 472,756 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $907.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.38 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post $1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Sydney Selati sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

