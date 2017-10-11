AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) Insider Dale Danilewitz Sells 2,012 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) insider Dale Danilewitz sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $171,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) opened at 79.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.73. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $38.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,653,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,701,000 after purchasing an additional 304,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 1,139.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650,881 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,151,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,418,000 after purchasing an additional 617,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 23.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,884,000 after purchasing an additional 731,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 14.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,477,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,696,000 after purchasing an additional 437,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

