American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Bank of America Corporation

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America Corporation from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.35.

Get American International Group Inc. alerts:

Shares of American International Group (NYSE AIG) traded down 0.50% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,530 shares. American International Group has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group will post $4.42 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Bank of America Corporation” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/american-international-group-inc-aig-given-new-69-00-price-target-at-bank-of-america-corporation.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -711.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Waldron LP acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $865,000. Stuyvesant Capital Management boosted its stake in American International Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuyvesant Capital Management now owns 46,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 95,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.