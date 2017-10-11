American Express Company (AXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.80

Shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.80 and last traded at $91.79, with a volume of 669,385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $95.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.65.

Get American Express Company alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post $5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 28.63%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other American Express news, insider James Peter Bush sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $926,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 94,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $8,096,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,348,807.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,617 shares of company stock valued at $81,377,425 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,502,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,916,145,000 after purchasing an additional 722,235 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 19.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,409 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 104,647 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in American Express by 5.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American Express Company (AXP) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.80” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/american-express-company-axp-sets-new-12-month-high-at-91-80.html.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.