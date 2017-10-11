Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,125 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev S.A. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/ambev-s-a-abev-holdings-trimmed-by-migdal-insurance-financial-holdings-ltd.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE ABEV) traded up 0.519% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.775. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443,067 shares. The stock has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.347 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 27.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post $0.23 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.