Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Holdings Cut by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,376 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 12,519.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,177,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946,020 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ambev by 275.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 31,901,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398,802 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ambev by 2,289.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,749,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ambev by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,117,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,685,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) traded up 0.519% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.775. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,267 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.347 and a beta of 0.66. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

