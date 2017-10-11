Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) Position Decreased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141,566 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of Ambarella worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $128,674.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 11,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $540,748.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,265. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Dougherty & Co decreased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.23.

Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) opened at 50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.33. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $65.78.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.79 million. Ambarella had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc offers semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, sharing and display. The Company operates through the development and sale of low-power, high-definition video products segment. Its system-on-a-chip designs incorporate HD video processing, image processing, audio processing and system functions onto a single chip.

