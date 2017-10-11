Amalgamated Bank Purchases 388 Shares of South State Corporation (SSB)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in South State Corporation were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of South State Corporation by 15,348.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,899,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South State Corporation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,189,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,589,000 after purchasing an additional 391,665 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South State Corporation by 2,286.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 366,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,388 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of South State Corporation by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 128,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of South State Corporation by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,692,000 after purchasing an additional 109,570 shares during the last quarter. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State Corporation alerts:

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) opened at 92.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.42. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.10. South State Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $93.40.

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. South State Corporation had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Analysts expect that South State Corporation will post $4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 2,831 shares of South State Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $232,425.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,215 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,651.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 500 shares of South State Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,180.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,581 shares of company stock worth $294,408. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/amalgamated-bank-purchases-388-shares-of-south-state-corporation-ssb.html.

SSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised South State Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised South State Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South State Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of South State Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised South State Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

South State Corporation Profile

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.