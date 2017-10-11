Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in Generac Holdlings Inc. (GNRC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Generac Holdlings were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 56.1% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 84,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,387 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 2.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdlings by 23.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdlings during the second quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdlings by 1.6% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac Holdlings news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,911 shares in the company, valued at $42,054,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $619,400 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE GNRC) opened at 48.92 on Wednesday. Generac Holdlings Inc. has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08.

Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Generac Holdlings had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Generac Holdlings’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdlings Inc. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation upgraded shares of Generac Holdlings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generac Holdlings in a report on Sunday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Generac Holdlings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Generac Holdlings in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Generac Holdlings in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac Holdlings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Generac Holdlings Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

