Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,018 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.46% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. GLG Partners LP purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the second quarter worth $3,585,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 13.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ ASPS) traded down 0.71% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,329 shares. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.63 million, a P/E ratio of 78.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.30 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a return on equity of 82.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post $2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orin S. Kramer bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $558,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants.

