Alstom SA (ALO) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Alstom SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.10 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Alstom SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Alstom SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Alstom SA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, S&P Global set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Alstom SA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.01 ($41.19).

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) opened at 35.70 on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a 1-year low of €23.13 and a 1-year high of €36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of €7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 27.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is €31.85 and its 200 day moving average is €30.49.

Alstom SA Company Profile

Alstom SA (Alstom) offers rail transport equipment, systems, services and signaling for urban, suburban, regional and main line passenger transportation, as well as for freight transportation. The Company’s portfolio includes trains, signaling solutions, integrated systems (including infrastructure) and services.

