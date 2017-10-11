Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Almost Family, Inc. is a regionally focused provider of home health services. They have service locations in Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, New York, Kentucky, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Missouri, Mississippi and Alabama. The Company has two divisions, Home Health care and Healthcare Innovations. “

AFAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Almost Family from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Almost Family from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Almost Family from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Almost Family currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Almost Family (AFAM) opened at 46.55 on Tuesday. Almost Family has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. Almost Family had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Almost Family will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Almost Family news, SVP John Shermyen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almost Family by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,077,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Almost Family by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Almost Family by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Almost Family by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Almost Family by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 664,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,827 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Almost Family

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

