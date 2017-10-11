Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.99 Million Position in Astoria Financial Corporation (AF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Astoria Financial Corporation (NYSE:AF) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,199 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Astoria Financial Corporation worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Astoria Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Astoria Financial Corporation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astoria Financial Corporation by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Astoria Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Astoria Financial Corporation by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Astoria Financial Corporation (AF) opened at 21.50 on Wednesday. Astoria Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Astoria Financial Corporation (NYSE:AF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Astoria Financial Corporation had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Astoria Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Astoria Financial Corporation will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gerard C. Keegan sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $1,260,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,006.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monte N. Redman sold 84,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,700,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,709. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astoria Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Astoria Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Astoria Financial Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astoria Financial Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Astoria Financial Corporation is a unitary savings and loan holding company. The Company’s principal business is the operation of its subsidiary, Astoria Bank. Astoria Bank’s primary business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and businesses and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, principal repayments on loans and securities and borrowings, primarily in multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, one- to four-family, or residential, mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

