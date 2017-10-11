Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 583 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,407,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 878.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $866,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) opened at 41.87 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The stock’s market cap is $7.76 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,024,352.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $246,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,282 shares of company stock worth $12,100,366. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

