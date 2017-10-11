Allergan PLC. (AGN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allergan PLC. earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4195637581367 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Allergan PLC. (AGN) traded up 2.21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.42. Allergan PLC. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $256.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.69. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Allergan PLC.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Allergan PLC. will post $16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Allergan PLC. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price (down from $286.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan PLC. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

