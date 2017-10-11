Allergan PLC. (AGN) is Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s 9th Largest Position

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Allergan PLC. comprises about 2.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.09% of Allergan PLC. worth $69,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan PLC. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective (down previously from $286.00) on shares of Allergan PLC. in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan PLC. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Shares of Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) opened at 207.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.69. Allergan PLC. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $256.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Allergan PLC. (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.07. Allergan PLC. had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 79.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allergan PLC. will post $16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allergan PLC. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Allergan PLC.’s payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

