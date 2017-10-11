Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ann M. Veneman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $96,418.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,315 shares in the company, valued at $869,828.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie O’neill sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,562,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,190 shares of company stock worth $2,433,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) opened at 143.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.72. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.15 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $5.60 EPS for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $164.00 price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.56.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

