Alexco Resource Corp. (AXR) Director Richard Norman Zimmer Sells 6,454 Shares

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total value of C$12,327.14.

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) traded down 1.60% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,655 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $187.16 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

Alexco Resource Corp. Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. (Alexco) operates two businesses: a mining business, consisting of mineral exploration and mine development and operation in Canada, located in Yukon Territory, and through its Alexco Environmental Group (AEG), an environmental services business, providing consulting, remediation solutions and project management services in respect of environmental permitting and compliance and site remediation, in Canada and the United States.

