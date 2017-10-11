Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
ALDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.95.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) opened at 7.70 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.90. The company’s market capitalization is $48.09 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post ($1.63) EPS for the current year.
In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,885,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 875,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 207,431 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 107,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company’s principal activities include raising capital and research and development activities. The Company’s segment is the identification and development of a treatment for diseases related to high levels of aldehydes.
