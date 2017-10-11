Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

ALDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) opened at 7.70 on Tuesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.90. The company’s market capitalization is $48.09 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post ($1.63) EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/aldeyra-therapeutics-inc-aldx-downgraded-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,885,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 875,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 207,431 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $898,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 107,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company’s principal activities include raising capital and research and development activities. The Company’s segment is the identification and development of a treatment for diseases related to high levels of aldehydes.

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.