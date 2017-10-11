Albion Financial Group UT Has $826,000 Stake in RealPage, Inc. (RP)

Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in RealPage were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 310,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $12,478,522.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,050,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,620,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,982,789 shares of company stock valued at $80,002,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) traded up 0.297% on Wednesday, reaching $42.225. 82,974 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.955 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.02 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post $0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of RealPage in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

