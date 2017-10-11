Albion Financial Group UT Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE:VEU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $20,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $195,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/albion-financial-group-ut-grows-stake-in-vanguard-ftse-all-world-ex-us-etf-veu.html.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSE VEU) traded up 0.11% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 425,420 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $53.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.