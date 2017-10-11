Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective hoisted by Nomura from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Albemarle Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $144.00 target price on Albemarle Corporation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Vertical Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle Corporation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.05.

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) opened at 137.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71. Albemarle Corporation has a 12-month low of $76.32 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.50 million. Albemarle Corporation had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Albemarle Corporation’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Juneau sold 5,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $624,810.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $1,333,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 2,805.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,310,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $877,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024,668 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,230,000 after purchasing an additional 735,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,287,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,298,083,000 after purchasing an additional 725,702 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 6,185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 731,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 720,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Corporation by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,421,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $677,728,000 after purchasing an additional 689,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle Corporation

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

