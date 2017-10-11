Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high quality equipment for right-of-way maintenance and agriculture. Their products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, agricultural implements and related after market parts and services. They emphasize high quality, cost efficient products for their customers and strive to develop and market innovative products while constantly monitoring and containing their manufacturing and overhead costs. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alamo Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Alamo Group (NYSE ALG) opened at 108.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.03. Alamo Group has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $213.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post $4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Geoff Davies sold 4,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $392,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 364 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $33,557.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. The Company operates in Industrial, Agricultural and European segments. The Company’s products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, pothole patchers, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements and related aftermarket.

