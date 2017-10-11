Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Akzo Nobel NV had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Akzo Nobel NV to post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS AKZOY) opened at 30.865 on Wednesday. Akzo Nobel NV has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.375 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKZOY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Akzo Nobel NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Akzo Nobel NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Akzo Nobel NV Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a paints and coatings company, and a producer of specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, Specialty Chemicals, and Corporate and other. The Decorative Paints segment’s business operations include Decorative Paints Europe, Middle East and Africa; Decorative Paints Asia, and Decorative Paints Latin America.

