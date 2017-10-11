Ajo LP Increases Holdings in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Ajo LP grew its position in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) opened at 187.69 on Wednesday. Raytheon Company has a 52-week low of $132.89 and a 52-week high of $188.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.81. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. Raytheon had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total transaction of $121,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $149,377.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $193.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Vetr downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.08 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.19.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

