AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,622 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 29.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 54.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,544 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 51,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 27.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,468 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,721,000 after buying an additional 648,077 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 296,899 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3,073.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $12,303,000 after buying an additional 1,100,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. alerts:

DO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS AG upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $14.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) traded down 1.52% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,336 shares. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/aimz-investment-advisors-llc-trims-position-in-diamond-offshore-drilling-inc-do.html.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of four drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs and one jack-up rig. Its fleet enables it to offer a range of services, primarily in the floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater and mid-water.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.