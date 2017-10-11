AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 2.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,722.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,378,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,116,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 235.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,512,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373,953 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $118,342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,774,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,544,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $73.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ TROW) traded up 0.65% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,790 shares. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 32.64% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post $5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 39.18%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth V. Moreland sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,179,297.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,210,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Oestreicher sold 10,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $863,429.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,577.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,333 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors.

