AHL Partners LLP Sells 1,158 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

AHL Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 3,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) opened at 47.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $50.56.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.44%.

In other news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 10,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Yohannes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $49,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

