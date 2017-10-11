AHL Partners LLP Raises Position in Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

AHL Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP’s holdings in Cintas Corporation were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Corporation by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,266,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,964,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Corporation by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,607,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,804,000 after acquiring an additional 142,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cintas Corporation by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,900,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cintas Corporation by 20.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,705,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,965,000 after acquiring an additional 288,029 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas Corporation by 2.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) opened at 150.24 on Wednesday. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.07 and a 52-week high of $150.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Cintas Corporation had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post $5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 800 shares of Cintas Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,108,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,000 shares of Cintas Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $267,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,018.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Cintas Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Cintas Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $130.00 price objective on Cintas Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

