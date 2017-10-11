Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent Technologies is a broad-based OEM of test and measurement equipment. The company’s fiscal second quarter results were above the Zacks Consensus estimate. Year to date, the stock has outperformed the Industry it belongs to. The company’s decision to divest/wind up underperforming businesses has enhanced its focus on the new Agilent, while enabling expansion of a solid recurring revenue base and diversification of geographic and industrial operations for growth. Also, the company’s focus on aligning investments so as to be oriented toward more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches are positives. Agilent’s broad-based portfolio and increased focus on segments offer higher growth potential. However, the macro weakness in the U.S. and Europe and forex headwinds remain concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on A. BidaskClub lowered Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.92 to $60.73 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.12.

Agilent Technologies (A) traded down 0.21% on Tuesday, hitting $66.46. The company had a trading volume of 439,016 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.30. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $66.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post $2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,557 shares in the company, valued at $11,784,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $286,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,720 shares of company stock worth $10,795,039.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26,144.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

