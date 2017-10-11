AGIC Equity and Convertible Income Fund (NIE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about AGIC Equity and Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AGIC Equity and Convertible Income Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 48.0498466646695 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of AGIC Equity and Convertible Income Fund (NYSE NIE) traded up 0.05% on Wednesday, hitting $20.58. 60,957 shares of the stock were exchanged. AGIC Equity and Convertible Income Fund has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92.

AGIC Equity and Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity and Convertible Income Fund, formerly AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund, is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return consisted of capital appreciation, current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

