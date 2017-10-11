Aetna Inc. (AET) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AET. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aetna by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Delta Lloyd NV boosted its stake in Aetna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 122,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Aetna by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 687,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after acquiring an additional 491,855 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Aetna by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aetna by 2,187.8% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 195,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after acquiring an additional 186,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Aetna Inc. alerts:

AET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Aetna in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Aetna from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Aetna in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aetna from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

In other news, EVP Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 10,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,675,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,734.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karen S. Lynch sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total transaction of $2,472,527.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,404,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) traded up 0.01% on Wednesday, hitting $155.61. 411,803 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day moving average is $148.58. Aetna Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.59 and a 1-year high of $164.52.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.08. Aetna had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aetna Inc. will post $9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/aetna-inc-aet-shares-bought-by-iht-wealth-management-llc.html.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.