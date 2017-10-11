AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AeroVironment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on AeroVironment from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, August 28th.

AeroVironment (AVAV) opened at 54.69 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 1.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $410,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $144,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,135 shares of company stock worth $2,336,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 78.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

