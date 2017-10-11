Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.08

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.08 and last traded at $63.70, with a volume of 2,726,133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

AERI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

The company’s market capitalization is $2.32 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($2.59) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,711.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

