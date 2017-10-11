Advisory Research Inc. Has $2,558,000 Holdings in Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (TTS)

Advisory Research Inc. held its stake in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,899 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.26% of Tile Shop Hldgs worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 4,014.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 487,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 475,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tile Shop Hldgs by 529.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $2,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Homeister bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 259,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTS. BidaskClub raised Tile Shop Hldgs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tile Shop Hldgs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Tile Shop Hldgs in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on Tile Shop Hldgs from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Tile Shop Hldgs in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) traded up 1.17% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 122,127 shares. Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Tile Shop Hldgs (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Tile Shop Hldgs had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Tile Shop Hldgs’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tile Shop Hldgs, Inc. will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tile Shop Hldgs

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

