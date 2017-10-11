Advisory Research Inc. Has $2,380,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Advisory Research Inc. continued to hold its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,407 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $102,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $105,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 460.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.82.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 528 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $31,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,298.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Ritter sold 10,200 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $648,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,340 shares of company stock worth $17,151,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE VEEV) traded up 0.279% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.858. The stock had a trading volume of 52,265 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.708 and a beta of 1.62. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $68.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc (Veeva) is a provider of cloud-based software solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company offers solutions for a range of requirements within life sciences companies, including multichannel customer relationship management, regulated content and information management, master data management and customer data.

