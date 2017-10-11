Advisor Group Inc. Has $365,000 Stake in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (UVE)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (NYSE:UVE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 73,456.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,533,000 after buying an additional 4,057,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,011,000 after buying an additional 55,438 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,662,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,886,000 after buying an additional 68,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 655,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 77,208 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UVE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC (NYSE UVE) opened at 23.65 on Wednesday. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $824.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,664.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (UVE) is a private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida. The Company performs substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration, and claims processing and settlement internally. The Company’s subsidiaries include Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC).

