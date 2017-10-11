Advisor Group Inc. Buys 798 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Northwest Natural Gas in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE NWN) opened at 65.15 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $136.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

In other news, VP Grant M. Yoshihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $132,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,325.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $77,985.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,985.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,202 shares of company stock valued at $879,666. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company’s segments include Local Gas Distribution, Gas Storage and other. The Company maintains operations in Oregon, Washington and California and conducts businesses through NW Natural and its subsidiaries.

