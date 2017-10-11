Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 315 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML Holding N.V. were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML Holding N.V. alerts:

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) opened at 171.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.83. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $98.71 and a 12-month high of $171.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.13.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. ASML Holding N.V. had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. ASML Holding N.V.’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post $4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML Holding N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (up previously from $172.50) on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/advisor-group-inc-acquires-315-shares-of-asml-holding-n-v-asml.html.

ASML Holding N.V. Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems, and installed base products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Holding N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML Holding N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.