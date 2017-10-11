Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV) Position Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (NYSE:AAV) (TSE:AAV) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Advantage Oil & Gas worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Oil & Gas by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,762,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 167,050 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 109,598 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Advantage Oil & Gas by 6.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,886,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,735,000 after acquiring an additional 115,593 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Advantage Oil & Gas by 692.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,786,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,090 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advantage Oil & Gas by 53.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 537,472 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAV. TheStreet raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Advantage Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Advantage Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (NYSE:AAV) traded down 1.316% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.625. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,705 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.536 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. is an intermediate natural gas and liquids development and production company. The Company is engaged in the business of natural gas exploitation, development, acquisition and production in the Province of Alberta. The Company focuses on the development of Montney resource play at Glacier, Alberta in Western Canada.

