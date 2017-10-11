Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (NYSE:ASX) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 145,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Semiconductor Engineering were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 10.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering by 138.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. alerts:

Shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (NYSE ASX) opened at 6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. will post $0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

WARNING: “Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/advanced-semiconductor-engineering-inc-asx-holdings-lifted-by-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Company Profile

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc is a provider of semiconductor packaging and testing services. The Company offers a range of semiconductors packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services (EMS). The Company’s segments include Packaging, Testing, EMS and Others. The Company provides services in packaging bare semiconductors into finished semiconductors with a range of electrical and thermal characteristics, as well as testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.