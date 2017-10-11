Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $184,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,092,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,819 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,815.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,833,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,444.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,373,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $36,189,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

WARNING: “Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/11/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-shares-bought-by-coldstream-capital-management-inc.html.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ AMD) traded up 0.5110% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.8008. The company had a trading volume of 14,909,900 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.07 billion. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Darla M. Smith sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $105,010.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,901.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 600,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,256,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,157,502 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,000,027,762,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.