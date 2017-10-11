Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 171,167 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $1,221,000. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 145,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Sterling Global Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 70,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) traded up 0.49% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. 128,424 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company’s market cap is $161.46 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADMP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M).

