Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADMS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 67,654 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) opened at 21.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $488.33 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($3.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADMS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing medicines to manage the daily lives of those affected by chronic neurologic disorders. It offers a platform based on an understanding of time dependent biologic effects of disease activity and drug response to achieve relief without tolerability issues.

