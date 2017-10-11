Actuant Corporation (ATU) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Actuant Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5141317914799 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) traded down 0.096% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.075. 332,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Actuant Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.042 and a beta of 1.62.

Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Actuant Corporation had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Actuant Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Actuant Corporation will post $0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Actuant Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.57%.

ATU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Actuant Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Actuant Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Actuant Corporation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Actuant Corporation from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

About Actuant Corporation

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

