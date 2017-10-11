Accenture PLC (ACN) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,532,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,221,000 after buying an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,067,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 101,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture PLC from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Accenture PLC from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.84.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 38,589 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $5,210,672.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,181,577.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,974 shares of Accenture PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total value of $254,014.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,310 shares of company stock worth $8,854,197. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 137.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $112.31 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Accenture PLC’s payout ratio is currently 44.49%.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

